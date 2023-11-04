Everything you need to know about the Ron DeSantis wearing hidden heels rumours

You may have heard the rumours that Florida Gov. and Republican nominee Ron DeSantis wears hidden heels in his shoes to appear taller.

But where did the rumour come from? And what has everyone, including DeSantis, said about it?

The rumour originated after TikTok user @spamellina, posted a closeup clip in October of DeSantis' shoes, with a drawing of where they believed his foot was in relation to the supposed heel inserts.

@spamellina slay queen ✨ #hiddenheel #mallgothfashion #2016fashion #y2kaesthetic #wildpairshoes #mandees #wetseal #rainbow #lifting #cute #foryou #ron #desantis #drag #edit #capcut #lookbook #whatarethose #parisfashionweek #plump

Since then the video has received 15 million views and over a million likes, with Donald Trump even chiming in on the theories.

Posting on his platform Truth Social, the former President posted a photo zoomed in on DeSantis' shows with text that read: "Tell me he's not wearing hidden heels."

Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert also joined in, comparing the Florida governor to a child dressing up.

Talking about young kids enjoying Halloween, Colbert said:

"The next day, you'll see some of the little ones still in their costumes. Isn't that great?

"I saw this cute little fella going around in adorable cowboy boots. What was his name? Governor Ron DeSantis."

Nikki Haley, who is rivalling DeSantis for second-place in the GOP polls also used the opportunity to swing at the candidate.

On The Daily Show she joked, "I've always said don't wear 'em if you can't run in 'em so we'll see if he can run in them."

Of course, everyone was waiting to see if DeSantis would ever respond to the rumours, and luckily for us he did during an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

Rumours have been circulating about Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's choice of footwear and whether or not he has shoe lifts Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

"This no time for foot fetishes. We've got serious problems as a country."



"I know people want to try to divert onto other issues and I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people have been focusing on things like footwear," he continued.

"I'll tell you this: if Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I'll wear a boot on my head. This is a time for substance."

Not exactly a substantive no to the rumours.

And experts think it's likelier than not that DeSantis is wearing hidden heels.

Zephan Parker, the bespoke bootmaker behind Parker Boot Company, told Politico that he's helped politicians before with increasing their height. "I've helped them with their lifts. [DeSantis] is wearing lifts; there's no doubt."

Another bootmaker, Graham Ebner, also suspected DeSantis to be wearing lifts. "Three things stick out to me," he said. "The instep, the toe spring and where the ball of his foot is sitting in the boots."

