White House has savage response to Nikki Haley's comments about Biden's reelection bid

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has talked about Joe Biden in very blunt terms indeed, saying it is unlikely the president would "make it" to the end of a second term if he was re-elected to the White House.

In a Fox News interview, Haley savaged the 80-year-old, who is the oldest president in history, after he announced he was running for re-election in 2024 on Tuesday.announced he was running for re-election in 2024 on Tuesday.

"He announced that he's running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely," she said, referring to Biden's deputy, vice president Kamala Harris.

But The White House had the last laugh.

NBC News reported that deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said: "As you know, we don't directly respond to campaigns from here. But honestly, I forgot she was running."

To remind Bates, Haley served as a United Nations ambassador under Trump's previous administration. She became the second Republican candidate to throw her hat into the ring after Trump in February, saying it was time for a "new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose".

As for how Biden feels about his advancing years, at a joint news conference with South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday he said: "With regard to age, I can't even say, I guess, how old I am. I can't even say the number.

"It doesn't register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good."



