As the UK and other countries continue to apply pressure on Russia and its forces amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine – including through sanctioning oligarchs associated with Vladimir Putin – the Kremlin decided to retaliate on Tuesday by listing 39 individuals who are now banned from entering the country.
In a statement shared to its website, the Russian foreign ministry said the action was taken in response to punitive measures issued against the state by the UK, and that those named had contributed to “London’s hostile course aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation”.
So who exactly are the 39 individuals on the list who can’t go on holiday to the Russian Federation anytime soon?
1. David Cameron
\u201cPutin\u2019s tactics in Ukraine are truly horrific. Innocent civilians continue to be abducted & deported to Russia. I join @zminaUkraine & the people of Ukraine in demanding the immediate release & safe return of #TheTaken. On this Day of Action, show Putin that the world is watching\u201d— David Cameron (@David Cameron) 1648486890
UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader from 2010 to 2016, when the country decided to vote to leave the European Union.
2. George Robertson
Labour Party politician who sits in the House of Lords as Baron Robertson of Port Ellen. He was the tenth secretary general of Nato from 1999 to 2003.
3. Angus Robertson
\u201cRussia doesn\u2019t like criticism of its invasion of Ukraine and it doesn\u2019t like freedom of speech either. I will continue to strongly support Ukraine, condemn Moscow\u2019s aggression and its war crimes. #SlavaUkraini \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\u201d— Angus Robertson (@Angus Robertson) 1659372396
Formerly an MP and Westminster leader for the Scottish National Party (SNP) until he lost his seat in 2017, the politician now sits in the Scottish Parliament as the MSP for Edinburgh Central and is the cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture.
4. Fiona Hyslop
\u201cThis is Putins\u2019s war not the Russian people\u2019s war - give voice to the people of Russia opposing war - retweet \ud83d\udc47\u201d— Fiona Hyslop (@Fiona Hyslop) 1645831959
MSP for Linlithgow. She was previously cabinet secretary for economy, fair work and culture in the Scottish government until she stepped down in May last year.
5. Keir Starmer
\u201cWe must stand united against Russia and end the era of Putin-linked donations in Britain. \n\n#PMQs\u201d— Keir Starmer (@Keir Starmer) 1645627613
Leader of the Labour Party and Her Majesty’s Opposition.
6. David Lammy
\u201cWhere can I make my acceptance speech ? Putin can\u2019t banish the freedom of Politicians or Journalists to speak out in our democracy. We will continue to stand with Ukraine and the many people in and outside Russia opposed to Putins barbarism.\u201d— David Lammy (@David Lammy) 1659389057
Labour MP for Tottenham and shadow foreign secretary.
7. Lisa Nandy
Labour MP for Wigan and shadow secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.
8. Wendy Morton
Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills and a rail minister at the Department for Transport.
9. Ian Blackford
\u201cRussia needs to face the full force of sanctions whilst we must do all we can to supply Ukraine what they need to defend themselves. With Russia now targeting hospitals and civilians we need to step up. @BorisJohnson should now expel Andrey Kelin the Russian ambassador to the UK\u201d— Ian Blackford \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f (@Ian Blackford \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f) 1645867999
The SNP’s Westminster leader and MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.
10. Nick Thomas-Symonds
Labour MP for Torfaen, in Wales, and shadow secretary of state for international trade.
11. Kate Forbes
SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, and cabinet secretary for finance and the economy in the Scottish government.
12. Lorna Slater
\u201cScottish Green minister @lornaslater responds to being banned from Russia.\n\nShe says: \u201cIf the cost of speaking out against Putin\u2019s war crimes is a ban on visiting Russia then I will live with these consequences but I will not stop supporting Ukraine.\u201d\u201d— Lewis McKenzie (@Lewis McKenzie) 1659370475
Co-leader of the Scottish Greens and the MSP for Lothian.
13. Ross Greer
Scottish Green MSP for West Scotland.
14. Alex Cole-Hamilton
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and MSP for Edinburgh Western.
15. Neil Gray
SNP MSP for Airdrie and Shotts, who currently serves in the Scottish government as the minister for culture, Europe and international development. He’s also the minister responsible for Ukrainian refugees.
16. Laurence Lee
\u201cThe Russian Defence Attach\u00e9 has been summoned to the Ministry of Defence for a second time in relation to the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the conduct of Russia\u2019s Armed Forces.\u201d— Ministry of Defence \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Ministry of Defence \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1647868725
The second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
17. Bate Toms
He is the managing partner of the law firm BC Toms and Co, with his LinkedIn profile stating the company has “successfully handled the legal work for many of Ukraine’s most important transactions”.
18. Donald Wilson
A former lord provost of Edinburgh, a role elected by members of Edinburgh City Council. He left the council in May, according to his LinkedIn.
19. Peter Ricketts
A crossbencher in the House of Lords known as Baron Ricketts. He’s a retired British diplomat.
20. James Gray
\u201cI have asked the Foreign Secretary to clarify what role British troops could play to aid #Ukraine against possible Russian aggression during Oral Questions for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Here is the full clip:\u201d— James Gray (@James Gray) 1643217069
Conservative MP for Wiltshire.
21. Paul Kahn
Former president of Airbus’ operations in the UK. He is now president of Government Solutions International, which is part of the science, technology and engineering company KBR. He was also previously listed on Renaissance Strategic Advisors’ website as an executive in residence. It’s a company offering consultancy on areas such as aerospace, defence and intelligence, and it’s Mr Kahn’s role with this organisation which is given on the Russia foreign ministry’s website.
22. Clive Roads
Director at Roads Consulting Limited, which consults in the aircraft and weapons sectors.
23. Christopher Samuel
The Russian foreign ministry says he is the founder of Christopher Samuel Associates, but no such company immediately appears on search engines. The government’s Companies House directory says the nature of business for Christopher Samuel Limited (slight difference) concerns “support activities to performing arts” and “artistic creation”, but it’s unclear if this is the same company which Russia is unhappy with.
24. Dr Anthony Whelan
Scientific adviser at the MOD.
25. Huw Walters
Director of economic security and prosperity at the MOD.
26. Dr Liam Fox
\u201cPutin is stoking tensions in the Balkans. Not content with war crimes and food terrorism, #Russia now seems willing to ignite the horrors of conflict in the region again.\u201d— Dr Liam Fox MP (@Dr Liam Fox MP) 1659366297
Conservative MP for North Somerset and former international trade secretary and defence secretary.
27. Helen Bower-Easton
Director of communication at the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office and former spokesperson for the prime minister.
28. David Aaronovitch
Author and columnist for The Times.
29. Dan Sabbagh
Defence and security editor at The Guardian.
30. James Crisp
Europe editor at The Telegraph.
31. David Rose
\u201cHave I been banned from Russia for reporting on the war in Ukraine? I honestly don't know... but my name does appear on the list of politicians and journalists banned from entering Russia, and I would say it's a badge of honour, if true: https://t.co/A8pXBUDP4i\u201d— David G Rose (@David G Rose) 1659368790
A freelance journalist currently working on The Times’ foreign desk.
32. Caroline Wheeler
Political editor of The Sunday Times.
33. John Ryley
Head of Sky News.
34. Jonathan Munro
Interim director of BBC News.
35. Edward Carr
Deputy editor of the Economist magazine.
36. Jerome Starkey
Defence editor at The Sun.
37. Robert Peston
\u201cThank you Mr Putin for using my full name. So few people do these days. Somehow makes the sanction less aggressive\u201d— Robert Peston (@Robert Peston) 1659369800
ITV’s political editor, writer and presenter of the political talk show Peston. The Russian foreign ministry still thinks he works for the BBC.
38. Piers Morgan
\u201cIt wasn\u2019t on my immediate vacation to-do list.\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1659363472
Author and presenter of Piers Morgan: Uncensored on TalkTV – even though Russia, hilariously, still thinks he presents a show on ITV.
Is anyone going to tell them about his infamous walk-out on Good Morning Britain last year?
39. Huw Edwards
\u201cHuw've been banned! I made the Kremlin cut (39/39) \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 @BBCNews \ud83c\udf99\u2712\ufe0f\ud83d\udcfa\u201d— Huw Edwards (@Huw Edwards) 1659369566
BBC News presenter who often helms the News at Ten.
