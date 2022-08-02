As the UK and other countries continue to apply pressure on Russia and its forces amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine – including through sanctioning oligarchs associated with Vladimir Putin – the Kremlin decided to retaliate on Tuesday by listing 39 individuals who are now banned from entering the country.



In a statement shared to its website, the Russian foreign ministry said the action was taken in response to punitive measures issued against the state by the UK, and that those named had contributed to “London’s hostile course aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation”.

Diddums.

So who exactly are the 39 individuals on the list who can’t go on holiday to the Russian Federation anytime soon?

1. David Cameron

UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader from 2010 to 2016, when the country decided to vote to leave the European Union.



2. George Robertson

Labour Party politician who sits in the House of Lords as Baron Robertson of Port Ellen. He was the tenth secretary general of Nato from 1999 to 2003.

3. Angus Robertson

Formerly an MP and Westminster leader for the Scottish National Party (SNP) until he lost his seat in 2017, the politician now sits in the Scottish Parliament as the MSP for Edinburgh Central and is the cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture.

4. Fiona Hyslop

MSP for Linlithgow. She was previously cabinet secretary for economy, fair work and culture in the Scottish government until she stepped down in May last year.

5. Keir Starmer

Leader of the Labour Party and Her Majesty’s Opposition.

6. David Lammy

Labour MP for Tottenham and shadow foreign secretary.

7. Lisa Nandy

Labour MP for Wigan and shadow secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.

8. Wendy Morton

Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills and a rail minister at the Department for Transport.

9. Ian Blackford

The SNP’s Westminster leader and MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

10. Nick Thomas-Symonds

Labour MP for Torfaen, in Wales, and shadow secretary of state for international trade.

11. Kate Forbes

SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, and cabinet secretary for finance and the economy in the Scottish government.

12. Lorna Slater

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens and the MSP for Lothian.

13. Ross Greer

Scottish Green MSP for West Scotland.

14. Alex Cole-Hamilton

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and MSP for Edinburgh Western.

15. Neil Gray

SNP MSP for Airdrie and Shotts, who currently serves in the Scottish government as the minister for culture, Europe and international development. He’s also the minister responsible for Ukrainian refugees.

16. Laurence Lee

The second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

17. Bate Toms

He is the managing partner of the law firm BC Toms and Co, with his LinkedIn profile stating the company has “successfully handled the legal work for many of Ukraine’s most important transactions”.

18. Donald Wilson

A former lord provost of Edinburgh, a role elected by members of Edinburgh City Council. He left the council in May, according to his LinkedIn.

19. Peter Ricketts

A crossbencher in the House of Lords known as Baron Ricketts. He’s a retired British diplomat.

20. James Gray

Conservative MP for Wiltshire.

21. Paul Kahn

Former president of Airbus’ operations in the UK. He is now president of Government Solutions International, which is part of the science, technology and engineering company KBR. He was also previously listed on Renaissance Strategic Advisors’ website as an executive in residence. It’s a company offering consultancy on areas such as aerospace, defence and intelligence, and it’s Mr Kahn’s role with this organisation which is given on the Russia foreign ministry’s website.

22. Clive Roads

Director at Roads Consulting Limited, which consults in the aircraft and weapons sectors.

23. Christopher Samuel

The Russian foreign ministry says he is the founder of Christopher Samuel Associates, but no such company immediately appears on search engines. The government’s Companies House directory says the nature of business for Christopher Samuel Limited (slight difference) concerns “support activities to performing arts” and “artistic creation”, but it’s unclear if this is the same company which Russia is unhappy with.

24. Dr Anthony Whelan

Scientific adviser at the MOD.

25. Huw Walters

Director of economic security and prosperity at the MOD.

26. Dr Liam Fox

Conservative MP for North Somerset and former international trade secretary and defence secretary.

27. Helen Bower-Easton

Director of communication at the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office and former spokesperson for the prime minister.

28. David Aaronovitch

Author and columnist for The Times.

29. Dan Sabbagh

Defence and security editor at The Guardian.

30. James Crisp

Europe editor at The Telegraph.

31. David Rose

A freelance journalist currently working on The Times’ foreign desk.

32. Caroline Wheeler

Political editor of The Sunday Times.

33. John Ryley

Head of Sky News.

34. Jonathan Munro

Interim director of BBC News.

35. Edward Carr

Deputy editor of the Economist magazine.

36. Jerome Starkey

Defence editor at The Sun.

37. Robert Peston

ITV’s political editor, writer and presenter of the political talk show Peston. The Russian foreign ministry still thinks he works for the BBC.

38. Piers Morgan

Author and presenter of Piers Morgan: Uncensored on TalkTV – even though Russia, hilariously, still thinks he presents a show on ITV.

Is anyone going to tell them about his infamous walk-out on Good Morning Britain last year?

39. Huw Edwards

BBC News presenter who often helms the News at Ten.

