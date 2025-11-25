Transport secretary Sean Duffy sparked debate after suggesting plane passengers “dress a little better” when travelling.

Despite the recently-ended government shutdown causing travel chaos and an ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers, Duffy has continued to put the onus on travellers to make air travel more comfortable.

Giving a speech at Newark Airport ahead of Thanksgiving when an estimated six million people will be flying domestically, Duffy repeated his request about passengers’ fashion choices as part of his so-called “civility campaign”.

“Some of you might have noticed that we’ve launched a civility campaign – and I think it’s important as we travel, that we think about not just ourselves, not just our families, but we think about those who are around us,” Duffy said.

He continued: “Dressing with some respect – whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave all a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pyjamas as we come to the airport.”

Duffy’s comments don’t appear to have gone down too well.

“They're really doing this. Amazing,” one shocked viewer wrote.

Another mocked, “ah yes, the party of air civility” while referencing Donald Trump’s infamous “quiet, piggy” insult hurled at a reporter onboard Air Force One.

Someone else wrote: “Imma be honest, the more I hear this guy talk the more I want to wear the sloppiest, most atrocious s**t I own to the airport.”

“So it’s not the 60 fatal plane crashes on Sean Duffy’s watch, or the thousands of air traffic controller positions that remain unfilled, or the Trump administration rolling back passenger price protections—it’s my sweatpants that are the problem,” asked another.

One person asked: “Can one single reporter ask him how this will help planes stay in the air and on time?”

Meanwhile, some others agreed with Duffy’s remarks.

“I actually agree with this take. Get dressed to go to the airport,” one person wrote.

Another said: “He is absolutely right. DO NOT dress in nightwear or loungewear when flying on an aircraft. It is highly discourteous to other passengers and makes the offender look like a bum.”

