The White House this week dropped a rather surreal clip: two turkeys checking into Washington DC’s swanky Willard InterContinental Hotel, complete with a red carpet and their very own hotel room.

These feathered guests, soon-to-be pardoned by President Donald Trump in the time-honoured Thanksgiving ceremony, strutted into their plush digs, as historic as it was absurd.

The video is the latest instalment in the annual ritual, where the chosen birds enjoy VIP treatment before being officially spared from the table.

Talk about pampered poultry.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings