Sheriff attacked by dildo drone

Lily Puckett@lilypuckett
Friday 04 June 2021 17:57
Politics
(Reddit/u-bobalobcobb)

A sheriff running for mayor in New Mexico was interrupted by a surprising intruder - a dildo attached to a drone.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III was giving a speech at an event supporting his bid for mayor of Albuquerque when the audience noticed a sex toy hovering around him.

The crowd of about 70 at the outdoor space reportedly shared in some “nervous laughter” while trying to assess exactly what was going on, which turned out to be a dildo dangling from a small drone which was floating around the sheriff.

The speech then turned into a light scuffle, after the owner of the event space attempted to pull down the drone. This prompted the owner of the sex toy and drone, 20-year-old Kaelyn Dreyer, to emerge from the crowd and try to grab it back. As a result, Dreyer allegedly hit Gonzales’s hand, leading to an arrest.

On Reddit, people had some sage words of advice to the owner of the tumescent UFO: “Rookie mistake was to defend the dildo drone which opened him up to being tackled. Dildo drone experts know that their dildo drone is a sacrificial device and must be treated as expendable. That said i’m sure he spent a pretty penny on that thing.”

Per court documents, Dreyer "never intended to hit Manuel but was upset that Manuel was answering a question, from the crowd, in a disrespectful way. He stated that he did ball his fist and was just going to swing them through the air and leave.”

(KOB)

Gonzales himself was not amused by the drone, according to a statement given to KOB4.

"I understand the first amendment, and if you want to come to an event that we’re hosting, you have the right to speak freely,” the sheriff said, “but at the point where you commit a crime with the people that we have there, you’re going to go to jail.”

(KOB)

Gonzales also believes that the drone was coordinated by his opponent in the race, current Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. Keller denies any involvement.

“By now people have seen the video where Manny was interrupted by a drone with an adult toy attached to it. No question it was disruptive, rude and immature,” Keller campaign manager Neri Holguin said in a statement to the Albuquerque Journal. “We denounce demeaning antics and urge residents to participate in the political process in a respectful manner.”

Dreyer himself also confirmed that Keller’s team had nothing to do with the stunt, telling the Journal “Manny Gonzales is trying to associate me with Tim Keller or radical leftist behavior.”

“I’m not a fan of Tim Keller either,” Dreyer concluded, “and identify as libertarian.”

Another person in the comments asked a question that only a constitutional lawyer could probably answer: “Is it a constitutional right to fly rainbow dildos from drones?”

