In the world of politics, nothing is certain and that is something previous UK prime ministers can vouch for.

One minute you can lead your party to a landslide victory, next you lose favour or get caught up in scandal and get pushed out the door - something our last PM Boris Johnson knows all too well.

Now Liz Truss is in the top job after winning the Tory party leadership contest in September and since then her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a controversial mini-budget that resulted in the pound hitting an all-time low against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971.

Since then Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor and replaced with Jeremy Hunt with many feeling that is now actually in charge of the government. To add to this Suella Braverman also left her role as home secretary after she was found to have sent an official document from a personal email.

And then on Wednesday evening, there were more chaotic scenes in Parliament when during a vote on fracking which was supposed to be seen as a confidence vote reportedly saw Tory MPs 'manhandled' and 'bullied' into voting for the government. Eventually, 40 MPs ignored the whip or didn't submit a vote.

There have since been reports of the threshold or the letters of no-confidence being breached. If hypothetically, there are enough letters to trigger a no-confidence vote, Truss runs the risk of becoming the shortest serving UK prime minister in recent history if she loses.

But who currently holds the record as the shortest-serving UK prime minister in recent history?

Sir Alec Douglas-Home (1963-1964)

Party: Conservative

Time in office: 363 days

Alec Douglas-Home is the shortest serving UK prime minister in recent history Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Alec Douglas-Home is the UK's shortest-serving prime minister in recent history coming in at 363 days.

He became the Tory party leader after Harold Macmillan resigned but ended up losing the top job to another Harold in the 1964 election, after being narrowly defeated by Labour's Harold Wilson.



During his year-long tenure, the ex-PM clashed with trade unions and was also the country's leader when US President John F Kennedy was assassinated, and US ties declined with Lyndon B. Johnson after British Leyland buses were sold to Cuba.

In 1964, Douglas-Home also managed to foil his own kidnap attempt planned by two left-wing students but after offering the pair a few beers the then-PM managed to talk them out of the plot.

