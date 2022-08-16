Liz Truss has been openly mocked by a Sinn Fein group after delivering the most obvious political insight imaginable.

The Foreign Secretary is vying to become the next prime minister of the UK – but she definitely can’t count on the support of the Irish republican party, at least judging by the latest evidence on social media.

As most people will know, Sinn Fein, which is led by Mary Lou McDonald, has long been intent on securing Ireland as an independent Irish republic.

So, when Truss made a comment claiming that the party is ‘driving a wedge’ between Ireland and the UK, it came across as one of the most basic points of all time.

“In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein remains eager to drive a wedge between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and push themselves further and further away,” she said in a recent statement.

Truss also claimed that she was a “child of the union” and stated that if she succeeded Boris Johnson she would take on the role of minister for the Union – as well as adding that she would put an end to “constitutional division” across the UK.

Ógra Shinn Féin, which describes itself as “Ireland's largest youth wing”, was quick to mock Truss’s comments.

Replying on Twitter, it jokingly wrote “huge if true” and added a mind blown emoji.

Meanwhile, it comes after the 47-year-old dismissed Nicola Sturgeon’s calls for a second Scottish independence referendum, describing the First Minister as an “attention-seeker.”

Truss, who is the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, was recently criticised after declining to be interviewed by the BBC's Nick Robinson.

The journalist interviewed the other leadership candidate Rishi Sunak last week but said Truss had not agreed to face the same scrutiny.