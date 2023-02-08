The internet managed to turn Biden's SOTU address into one big drinking game

President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address in front of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (7 February).

He discussed many things, such as plans to increase the tax on businesses and billionaires, how fentanyl is plaguing the nation and police reform.

He also spoke about the developments from the Chinese surveillance balloon, which posed as a contentious moment.

And in the midst of all of this, people took to the internet to play a bit of a drinking game to keep things interesting.

One person on Twitter wrote: "#SOTUdrinkinggame take a [drink] every time you hear – 'you think I'm kidding?' 'I'm the guy' 'Look, folks…' 'Last administration…' 'Ukraine' 'lowest unemployment.'"



Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"What about 'Folks' and 'Here's the deal?' #sotu2023 #SOTUBingo #sotudrinkinggame #SOTU #potus #joebiden," another added.

A third wrote: "President Biden giving #SOTU address. Anyone else gonna do a shot every time he says #Inflation ?#SOTUdrinkingGame."

A fourth person, who was amused, added: "Every one of the #SOTU drinking games I've seen so far are funny— but we'll all die if we play it. #JoeBiden is so predictable… If he whispers, take a shot. If he says, 'I'm not kidding,' take a shot. If he says, 'Ultra MAGA, take a shot… #SOTUdrinkingGame."

Someone else, who was curious about how much booze people possibly drank asked: "How many people are drunk right now after playing the #sotudrinkinggame?"

In other State of the Union address news, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took issue with Biden's declaration that parts of the GOP wanted to cut parts of Medicare and Social Security.

Footage shows Greene belting out "liar!" and boos as Biden made sentiments accusing the "not even a majority" of Republicans of wanting to target entitlement programs for service cuts.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

