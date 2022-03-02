Tonight is Joe Biden's hotly anticipated State of the Union address - where he sets out the current condition of the nation, his achievements, his priorities, and speaks about troubling events abroad.
But for those who aren't political obsessives, it can be a fairly dry event that needs livening up.
Enter: drinking games.
The rules for all State of of the Union drinking games are simple - get your hands on some alcohol, pledge to drink some whenever a specific phrase is uttered, and then - and this is optional - try to see how much you remembered from the president's address afterwards.
You can choose wine, beer, liquor - whatever really.
But if you're choosing the hard stuff, you might want to make sure your drinking game features lesser-known phrases. You don't want to be chugging whiskey every time he says 'Build Back Better' or folks.
There are variations online:
- Drinkinggame.us suggests one drink every time words like coronavirus or taxes are mentioned.
- Our Community Now urges people to take one sip every time they feel the applause has gone on way too long.
But perhaps our favorite is Ramp Capital's offering:
1 drink every time Joe Biden says:
“Build Back Better”
“Jobs”
“Russia/Putin”
or coughs
2 drinks every time he says:
“Here’s the deal”
“Covid”
“Inflation”
3 drinks whenever he says:
“Trump”
“Cmon man!”
“January 6th”
And finally you have to finish your drink if he does that weird condescending whisper of his.
Heavy.com took a different approach, with some options for drinking games focused on the audience at the Capitol. The rules include:
- Take a sip if Bernie doesn’t clap or stand up at any point, or if he looks bored.
- Take a sip if Bernie does something that turns into a meme.
- Take a sip if Pelosi does something that turns into a meme.
- Take a sip if Harris does something that turns into a meme.
- Take a sip if Pelosi or Harris reads something while Biden talks or seems to not be paying attention.
- Take a sip if a Republican refuses to stand up or clap while everyone else is.
- Take a shot if someone heckles Biden or yells at him during his speech.
- Take a sip if the camera pans to your Congressional representative.
- Take a sip if the camera pans to someone and you have no idea who they are.
Good luck!