Tonight is Joe Biden's hotly anticipated State of the Union address - where he sets out the current condition of the nation, his achievements, his priorities, and speaks about troubling events abroad.

But for those who aren't political obsessives, it can be a fairly dry event that needs livening up.

Enter: drinking games.

The rules for all State of of the Union drinking games are simple - get your hands on some alcohol, pledge to drink some whenever a specific phrase is uttered, and then - and this is optional - try to see how much you remembered from the president's address afterwards.

You can choose wine, beer, liquor - whatever really.

But if you're choosing the hard stuff, you might want to make sure your drinking game features lesser-known phrases. You don't want to be chugging whiskey every time he says 'Build Back Better' or folks.

There are variations online:

Drinkinggame.us suggests one drink every time words like coronavirus or taxes are mentioned.

Our Community Now urges people to take one sip every time they feel the applause has gone on way too long.

But perhaps our favorite is Ramp Capital's offering:

1 drink every time Joe Biden says:

“Build Back Better”

“Jobs”

“Russia/Putin”

or coughs

2 drinks every time he says:

“Here’s the deal”

“Covid”

“Inflation”

3 drinks whenever he says:

“Trump”

“Cmon man!”

“January 6th”

And finally you have to finish your drink if he does that weird condescending whisper of his.

Heavy.com took a different approach, with some options for drinking games focused on the audience at the Capitol. The rules include:

Take a sip if Bernie doesn’t clap or stand up at any point, or if he looks bored.

Take a sip if Bernie does something that turns into a meme.

Take a sip if Pelosi does something that turns into a meme.

Take a sip if Harris does something that turns into a meme.

Take a sip if Pelosi or Harris reads something while Biden talks or seems to not be paying attention.

Take a sip if a Republican refuses to stand up or clap while everyone else is.

Take a shot if someone heckles Biden or yells at him during his speech.

Take a sip if the camera pans to your Congressional representative.

Take a sip if the camera pans to someone and you have no idea who they are.

Whichever game you choose - we're pretty certain you'll be in no fit state to go to work on Wednesday.

Good luck!