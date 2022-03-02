Biden set to deliver State of Union address as war rages in ...
Tonight is Joe Biden's hotly anticipated State of the Union address - where he sets out the current condition of the nation, his achievements, his priorities, and speaks about troubling events abroad.

But for those who aren't political obsessives, it can be a fairly dry event that needs livening up.

Enter: drinking games.

The rules for all State of of the Union drinking games are simple - get your hands on some alcohol, pledge to drink some whenever a specific phrase is uttered, and then - and this is optional - try to see how much you remembered from the president's address afterwards.

You can choose wine, beer, liquor - whatever really.

But if you're choosing the hard stuff, you might want to make sure your drinking game features lesser-known phrases. You don't want to be chugging whiskey every time he says 'Build Back Better' or folks.

There are variations online:

  • Drinkinggame.us suggests one drink every time words like coronavirus or taxes are mentioned.
  • Our Community Now urges people to take one sip every time they feel the applause has gone on way too long.

But perhaps our favorite is Ramp Capital's offering:

1 drink every time Joe Biden says:

“Build Back Better”

“Jobs”

“Russia/Putin”

or coughs

2 drinks every time he says:

“Here’s the deal”

“Covid”

“Inflation”

3 drinks whenever he says:

“Trump”

“Cmon man!”

“January 6th”

And finally you have to finish your drink if he does that weird condescending whisper of his.

Heavy.com took a different approach, with some options for drinking games focused on the audience at the Capitol. The rules include:

  • Take a sip if Bernie doesn’t clap or stand up at any point, or if he looks bored.
  • Take a sip if Bernie does something that turns into a meme.
  • Take a sip if Pelosi does something that turns into a meme.
  • Take a sip if Harris does something that turns into a meme.
  • Take a sip if Pelosi or Harris reads something while Biden talks or seems to not be paying attention.
  • Take a sip if a Republican refuses to stand up or clap while everyone else is.
  • Take a shot if someone heckles Biden or yells at him during his speech.
  • Take a sip if the camera pans to your Congressional representative.
  • Take a sip if the camera pans to someone and you have no idea who they are.
Whichever game you choose - we're pretty certain you'll be in no fit state to go to work on Wednesday.

Good luck!

