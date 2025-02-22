Vocal Donald Trump critic Stephen King has hit out at him on social media once again, this time supporting governor Janet Mills for standing up to the President – who King labelled a “bully”.

Stephen King is no fan of Donald Trump, he’s made that very clear over the years, and his latest viral post condemning him concerns an exchange with Democratic governor Mills.

During a meeting with governors at the White House on Friday, Trump threatened the Democratic governor of Maine to comply with his executive order banning transgender women and girls from women’s sports or risk losing federal funding.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” Trump asked Maine Governor Janet Mills.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” she replied.

“We are federal law,” Trump said. “You better do it. You better do it, because you’re not going to get federal funding … Your population doesn’t want men in women’s sports.”

“We’ll see you in court,” Mills replied.

“Good. I’ll see you in court. I’ll look forward to that. That should be a real easy one,” Trump said. “And enjoy your life after, governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

It comes after Trump signed an executive order to end “the dangerous and unfair participation of men in women’s sports” by directing federal law enforcement agencies to take “immediate action” against schools and associations that “deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms,” according to a summary from the White House.

Hitting out at Trump and praising Mills for her actions, King posted a message on Twitter/X, saying: “Governor Janet Mills to Trump: ‘See you in court.’ Makes me proud to be a Maine man.

“Thank you, Governor, for standing up to the bully.”

Earlier this week King wrote: "Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit! Goes double for Elon!"

King also previously hit out at Elon Musk and accused the billionaire X owner of spreading political misinformation just a day out from Election Day in the US.

The horror author and vocal critic of both Musk and Trump, took to the social media platform where he informed his 7.1m followers about how the "Musk-man has posted 3,000 times on Twitter in the last month".

