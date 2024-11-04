Stephen King calls out 'pro-Trump disinformation' in perfect Elon Musk takedown

Stephen King has hit out at Elon Musk and accused the billionaire X owner of spreading political misinformation, just a day out from Election Day in the US.

The horror author and vocal critic of both Musk and Trump, took to the social media platform where he informed his 7.1m followers about how the "Musk-man has posted 3,000 times on Twitter in the last month".

"Most are pro-Trump disinformation and lies," King wrote. "Remember, he has skin in the game. Consider his posts accordingly."

His warning has received over 1.8m views, and over 86,000 likes and it comes as the polls remain tight between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the race for The White House.





And it didn't take long to get the attention of Musk himself, who quipped in response: "I can’t believe you counted how many posts I’ve made lmaooo".

It's not the first time the pair have gone back on forth on X, formerly Twitter. Previously, King criticised Musk for supporting Trump.

"You’re far too bright to swallow this man’s bulls***" he told the billionaire who has since appeared at some of Trump's MAGA campaign rallies.

In February, King refused to call Twitter by its new name (as changed by Musk) to X to which Musk accused King of “deadnaming” the social media app in an attempted anti-trans joke.

Last year, a new policy on X saw the removal of all the pre-existing blue ticks and those who wanted to keep and get the badge would need to subscribe to the platform.

King wasn't a fan of this plan and so was surprised to see his blue tick had remained, in confusion he posted: "My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t."

To which Musk replied "You’re welcome namaste," as he trolled King by gifting him a blue tick subscription.

