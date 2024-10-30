Former Trump strategist and Breitbart co-founder Steve Bannon is out of prison after serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, and he’s already being heckled at press conferences as he wades back into the US political arena.

The far-right activist was released from FCI Danbury in Connecticut on Tuesday after being ordered to serve 120 days behind bars for defying a subpoena over a congressional investigation into the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

The summons was issued by the House Select Committee in relation to his reported presence in the “war room” of Trump allies in the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC the day before the riots.

The podcaster, in past comments, had also said “all hell” was “going to break loose” on January 6.

A jury found him guilty on two counts in July, with prosecutor Molly Gatson saying in her closing arguments that Bannon “chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law”.

After months of reportedly teaching civics to fellow inmates – according to Rolling Stone – Bannon walked free on Tuesday and held a press conference in Manhattan, where he slammed Democrat candidate Kamala Harris for calling Donald Trump a “fascist”, only to brand Harris the exact same thing when he returned to his War Room podcast later that same day.

Though that wasn’t the only thing to occur during the New York event, as he was also asked “when’s the next insurrection” by a heckler.

The individual, who identified himself as Robby Roadsteamer, said: “Can we storm the Burger King after this? Like, can we do that?

“Doesn’t he look great now? We were in Danbury the first month together. He looks great, you don’t remember me, we were lifting weights and stuff in the weight room?

“When’s the next insurrection? How are we going to do this and stuff, man?”

As he was escorted out by security, Roadsteamer called for “no political violence” and added Bannon “looks like Yoda with Aids” – a remark which reportedly trended on Twitter/X later.

As you might expect, there was a big reaction to Roadsteamer on social media.

It’s not the first time that Roadsteamer has mocked those associated with Trump, as back in August he confronted former wrestler Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea with his own makeshift shirt saying “MAGA Powers” – a reference to Hogan’s tag team ‘The Mega Powers’.

“Trump is a real felon, then he went to Epstein Island,” Roadsteamer said, to the tune of Hogan’s “Real American” entrance music.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.