Controversial former professional wrestler Terry 'Hulk Hogan' Bollea, who has recently pivoted to becoming a campaigner for Donald Trump's reelection in the 2024 US election has been trolled by a comedian during a promotional event.

Hogan was meeting fans at a convenience store in the US state of Rhode Island, where he was promoting his beverage, 'Real American Beer.'

During the event the 71-year-old was confronted by comedian Robby Roadsteamer who recorded the incident. Roadsteamer, who was doing an impression of the wrestler, began by showing Hogan his t-shirt which had the words 'MAGA Powers' on it. The Mega Powers was a tag team that Hogan was part of with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage in the 1980s.

Hogan initially seems impressed by the t-shirt but his face soon turned to bewilderment when Roadsteamer started talking. The comedian said to the former WWE champion: "Whatchu gonna do when we drop the big boot on trans and everything? Does that work for you brother?”

Trump has a history of mocking trans women and even shared a recent post which stated that a policy in his next presidency could be to 'Cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory.'

Roadsteamer continued by singing "“Trump is a real felon, Then he went to Epstein Island,” to the theme of Hogan's 'Real American' entrance music before he was quickly removed by security.

This comes just weeks after Hogan was filmed at another event threatening to 'body slam' Kamala Harris and also making racist comments about her Indian heritage.

