Steve Bannon, former strategist to Donald Trump, issued a wild warning at a Conservative Partnership Academy event on Thursday, when he once again looked ahead to the 2028 presidential election and what might happen if the Democrats win.

He told attendees: “If we lose the mid-terms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison – myself included. They’re not going to stop; they’re getting more and more and more radical.

“We have to counter that, and what do we have to counter it with? We have to counter it with more action, more intense action, more urgency.”

Over on Twitter/X, Democratic strategist Mike Nellis responded to the clip by saying “’if we lose, we’re going to be held accountable for our crimes’ is not the campaign slogan Steve Bannon thinks it is”:

Another wrote that Bannon’s claim is their “motivation to vote”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said the media executive was “promising everyone a good time”:

And it got the meme treatment, too:

It’s not the first comment Bannon has made about 2028, as just days ago he declared that Trump will serve a third term as president, despite the US constitution prohibiting an individual from being Potus more than two times per the 22nd amendment.

In fact, in a recent interview he said “there’s a plan” to get around it.

He has also urged the public to “get accommodated” with the idea of Trump in 2028.

