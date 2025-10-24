In a startling turn, Steve Bannon declared that Donald Trump will serve a third term as US President, urging the public to “get accommodated” with the idea of Trump in 2028.

He dismissed the constraints of the 22nd Amendment, which prohibits a person from being elected President more than twice, by claiming in a recent interview "there’s a plan" to get around it.

Editor-in-chief of The Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoes, was quick to dispute his claims saying, "What you will end up with, is a populist justification for a quasi dictatorship."

