The fallout from the Sue Gray report has proven one of the biggest moments of Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, and its consequences could have effects for years to come.

According to at least one Tory MP, in fact, the damning findings could cost the Conservatives the next general election.

LBC presenter and editor Ben Kentish posted a quote from an unnamed MP on social media, discussing the impact of the current political situation.

According to the MP, by refusing to resign, Johnson may have ensured his position at the cost of his own party at the next general election - expected to take place in 2024.

Writing on Twitter, Kentish said: “One Conservative MP this afternoon: ‘Today is the day the prime minister is safe. Today is also the day the Conservatives lost the next general election.’

A number of Tory MPs have publicly spoken out to criticise Johnson following yesterday’s report.

Tobias Ellwood was heckled by members of his own party as he called on his fellow party members “are you willing day in and day out to defend this behaviour publicly”. He also asked: “Can we win the general election on this current trajectory?”

Backbencher Julian Sturdy has now called for Johnson’s resignation following the report.

It comes after the long-awaited Gray report criticised “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the Covid pandemic.

It stated that “too little thought” was given “the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public” and that “there were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times.”

