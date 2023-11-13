Everyone thinks Suella Braverman's sacking was all part of her plan

Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary for the second time in a year, but people believed that prime minister Rishi Sunak’s decision could be playing into her hands.

Braverman was removed from her position following days of mounting pressure after a controversial op-ed last week which saw her accuse the police of being biased toward pro-Palestine protesters – one of many controversial moments during her tenure in the post.

The MP for Fareham will go down as one of the most divisive home secretaries in history, having also recently claimed that homeless people sleeping rough were doing so as a “lifestyle choice”.

She has since broken her silence after the news was announced on Monday morning (November 13), saying it had been the “greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”.

When asked if she had any words for Sunak, she added: “I will have more to say in due course.”

People have been sharing memes and viral reactions in the wake of the news, but while people are making jokes about Braverman’s sacking others think it could be part of a long-term plan from the former home secretary.

As Braverman is something of a flagbearer of the right-wing of the Conservative Party, she’s regularly accused of using her job to campaign for the party leadership.

Now she’s been sacked, some are saying she will position herself as the candidate to take over the party if and when the Conservatives lose the next general election, using this sacking as a way of making herself a martyr among the far right in the UK.

Plenty of people believe this latest development is playing into Braverman’s long-term plan.

























If that wasn’t enough, Sunak’s reshuffle has also seen the shock return of former prime minister David Cameron to frontline politics.

Former prime minister David Cameron has returned to government as Foreign Secretary and will be made a peer, No 10 said.

In a lengthy statement Cameron wrote: "The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.

He added: "While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges. Britain is a truly international country. Our people live all over the world and our businesses trade in every corner of the globe. Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security."

