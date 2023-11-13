Suella Braverman's most controversial moments as she's sacked as home secretary

Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak, after a string of controversies left too many people calling for her to go.

Since taking the top government role in September 2022, she's been vocal about major issues including Rwanda deportations (which were her 'obsession' to make happen), as well as dubbing living in a tent 'a lifestyle choice'.

Most recently, she's been under fire for calling pro-Palestine marches 'hate marches', before a weekend of chaos by far-right activists unfolded.