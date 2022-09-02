What's a fashion-loving MAGA conservative to do when magazines like Vogue or Cosmopolitan decide to take a pro-choice stance or advocate for transgender rights?

Apparently turn to The Conservateur.

Started in 2020 by Jayme Chandler Franklin and Isabelle Redfield, The Conservateur gives readers advice on styling and living a conservative life, specifically of values similar to that of former president Donald Trump.

Articles range from the sassy 'Outfits Inspired by the Mar-A-Lago Raid Affidavit' to the hot-take 'Body Positivity is Gen Z's Skinny Mirror'.

Beyond conservative takes, The Conservateur is specifically geared for the pro-Trump Republican. Most recently, the magazine featured Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, as their cover star.

They even make knock-off MAGA hats in hot pink that says 'Make America Hot Again'.





In a recent interview with POLITICO, co-founder Franklin said she started The Conservateur because she felt there was an empty market for conservative fashion-loving people.

"The stuff they were writing in these magazines, whether it was BLM or a lot of pretty far left social advice, it didn’t reflect my values,” Franklin told POLITICO. “They do a ton of headlines that are outrageous — sex this, sex that, I had an orgy with seven guys.”

When it comes to timely topics, The Conservateur is right there with the Trump-aligned opinion.

When it comes to Biden's most recent student loan forgiveness, they believe the 'Student Loan Forgiveness Will Destroy the Value of Your Degree'.

"Individuals who received degrees in Art and Gender Studies will have financial relief partially because blue-collar workers in the Rust Belt are helping to foot the bill. Where’s the fairness in that?" Brytin Staab wrote in the piece.

The sentiment echos much of what Trump said in a statement on Truth Social after Biden announced his plan.

"Just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!" Trump wrote. "Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR — all things that should never have happened."

