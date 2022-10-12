A column in the Economist has set the internet alight - because its take on prime minister Liz Truss is completely brutal.

The column, which does not have a byline, has dubbed the PM "the iceberg lady", claiming she has "the shelf-life of a lettuce".

It said: "Liz Truss is already a historical figure. However long she now lasts in office, she is set to be remembered as the prime minister whose grip on power was the shortest in British political history. Ms Truss entered Downing Street on September 6th. She blew up her own government with a package of unfunded tax cuts and energy-price guarantees on September 23rd. Take away the ten days of mourning after the death of the queen, and she had seven days in control. That is the shelf-life of a lettuce."

It continued shredding her like the lettuce she is, criticising her for her "mini-budget" and for tanking the pound.

The column also called chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng "hapless", so he didn't escape the writer's acerbic pen either.

"Ms. Truss’s premiership is damaged beyond repair," it concluded.

The column circulated on social media and people thought the publication had hit the nail on the head:

Looks like people are already thoroughly sick of the prime minister.

