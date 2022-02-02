Former prime minister Tony Blair, widely disliked for his actions around the Iraq War which was fought on “flawed” intelligence and claimed the lives of 179 British soldiers, is to appear on a new Radio 4 show and podcast about “morality”.

The Archbishop Interviews, hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, will look to discuss “faith, morality and spirituality with six people who have made a significant contribution to public life” - including author Stephen King, lecturer Susan Blackmore and, as previously mentioned, Mr Blair.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to spend time interviewing fascinating people from different backgrounds for this series, and I relish the opportunity to be the one asking the questions rather than answering them.

“There are few better ways to get to know someone than to enquire and listen. I want to hear about people’s lives, and the events and underlying frameworks that shape their views, and I’m extremely grateful for the generosity extended by each person in giving their time, honesty and sometimes their vulnerability as they tell their stories.

“I hope the series might give those who listen to it the curiosity to look at others who are different to them, to wonder who they might truly be, and how we might build relationships that cross divides. I pray it would be an encouragement to each of us to have conversations that seek to understand and know one another more fully,” Mr Welby said of the upcoming series.

Naturally, news of a controversial figure such as Mr Blair being interviewed on the subject of morality hasn’t gone down too well on Twitter:





























The series is due to start on Sunday 20 February at 1:30pm, if you are in any way inclined to listen to it.



