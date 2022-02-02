Former prime minister Tony Blair, widely disliked for his actions around the Iraq War which was fought on “flawed” intelligence and claimed the lives of 179 British soldiers, is to appear on a new Radio 4 show and podcast about “morality”.
The Archbishop Interviews, hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, will look to discuss “faith, morality and spirituality with six people who have made a significant contribution to public life” - including author Stephen King, lecturer Susan Blackmore and, as previously mentioned, Mr Blair.
“It’s such a privilege to be able to spend time interviewing fascinating people from different backgrounds for this series, and I relish the opportunity to be the one asking the questions rather than answering them.
“There are few better ways to get to know someone than to enquire and listen. I want to hear about people’s lives, and the events and underlying frameworks that shape their views, and I’m extremely grateful for the generosity extended by each person in giving their time, honesty and sometimes their vulnerability as they tell their stories.
“I hope the series might give those who listen to it the curiosity to look at others who are different to them, to wonder who they might truly be, and how we might build relationships that cross divides. I pray it would be an encouragement to each of us to have conversations that seek to understand and know one another more fully,” Mr Welby said of the upcoming series.
Naturally, news of a controversial figure such as Mr Blair being interviewed on the subject of morality hasn’t gone down too well on Twitter:
Will be taking no lectures on morality from either of these.https://twitter.com/telegraph/status/1488793371908968451\u00a0\u2026— James Foster (@James Foster) 1643794395
Hahaha haha hahaha \nFor a minute there I thought you said Archbishop of Canterbury to interview Tony Blair in new BBC radio series on faith and *morality*\nHaha hahaha hahaha \n\nOh hang on...https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1488761208299737092\u00a0\u2026— Tara Carter (@Tara Carter) 1643789338
The church... Discussing morality... With TONY BLAIR?pic.twitter.com/sDsoCNEL4W— Liz \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Liz \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1643797830
If anyone is equipped to discuss morality it's Tony Blair. I mean, who HASN'T embarked on an illegal, unjust war that killed thousands? We've all done it.https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1488793371908968451\u00a0\u2026— Adrian Mackinder (@Adrian Mackinder) 1643794541
Irony is dead.https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1488793371908968451\u00a0\u2026— Frank Owen's Legendary Paintbrush \ud83d\udfe8\ud83d\udfe5\ud83e\udd40\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@Frank Owen's Legendary Paintbrush \ud83d\udfe8\ud83d\udfe5\ud83e\udd40\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1643792959
I guess they both have the mistaken belief that they are morally good in common, at least.— Iain Sankey (@Iain Sankey) 1643783675
The series is due to start on Sunday 20 February at 1:30pm, if you are in any way inclined to listen to it.
