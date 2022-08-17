Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak continued their efforts to try and convince Tory members to vote for them as the party's next leader and therefore next prime minister when they ventured to Scotland on Tuesday for the latest round of Hustings.

The event took place in the city of Perth in Perthshire and given the Tory's overall lack of popularity in Scotland it was always going to be a memorable event - whichever side of the divide that you fall on.

Indeed hundreds of people gathered outside the venue to voice their discontent with the government and campaigned for there to be another independence vote for Scotland, which has so far been ruled out by the Tories.

Flags and banners bearing slogans such as "TORY SCUM OUT" could be seen and Tory MP Andrew Bowie, who attended the debate claimed that people were throwing eggs and that pensioners had been spat on.

SNP MP David Linden diasgreed though.

Some protesters did manage to break through the barriers but the incident passed by without much commotion.

James Cook, the Scotland editor for BBC News was also abused at the event leading many to come to his defence.

At the debate, both Sunak and Truss ruled out there ever being a chance of another Scottish independence referendum.

Sunak said: "I can’t imagine the circumstances in which I would We live in a union which is of course there by consent and by democracy and I accept that. But I just don’t think anybody thinks now or anytime in the near future is remotely the time to focus on this.”

A more firm Truss added: "If I am elected as Prime Minister I will not allow another independence referendum."

