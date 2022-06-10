A Tory MP had a blunt response to a government worker who said they were ‘ashamed’ of the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Tom Hunt, who is Conservative MP for Ipswich, told the anonymous worker to ‘go and find another job’ after they voiced their opposition to the controversial plans.

Speaking to Sky News, the worker said there was "disbelief" in their department about the policy and said it felt like they were taking part in “human trafficking”.

Hunt replied to a tweet about the story by writing: “Go and find another job then. Border control is one of the key functions of the Home Office. Maybe try and get selected as a Labour candidate.”

While there's been plenty of comments surrounding the controversial policy – and those questioning the legality and moral implications of it all – this might be the most reductive.

The new deal will see people seeking sanctuary in the UK flown 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed by the east African country.

Speaking about the proposed, the worker said: "We should offer sanctuary and provide safe haven for those who need it but it feels like we are taking part in human trafficking - transporting people against their will and paying another country to take them.

"I think this policy is disgraceful to be honest. Since the Windrush scandal we are meant to be making ethical policy-making decisions and to create a less hostile environment.”

They added: "It is not only just going to create more hurt for those individuals but internally for the department - despite raising concerns about it, we are being told it's our duty as civil servants to implement the policy irrespective of our concerns around it."

There's been plenty of opposition to the plans. Priti Patel previously had a speech at a Conservative event interrupted by protesters who branded her policy "inhumane" and "racist."

