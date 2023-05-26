Donald Trump Jr accidentally insulted his father and it was as awkward as it sounds

Donald Trump Jr accidentally insulted his father while trying to slam Ron DeSantis.

On his online show on the Rumble video platform, the former president's son made quite the slip and dragged his father while trying to insult his rival for the Republican preidential candicacy.

He said: “Once you actually put out the facts I think a different image is going to emerge,” he said. “Ron wants people to think that he’s like ‘Trump-lite’ or something like that. He’s not, either on policy grounds or personality.



“Trump has the charisma of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.”

He paused but didn't correct himself, then continued: “The policies of a DC swamp rat because we’ve seen … the flip-flops, right?”

When he got his act together, Trump Jr also called DeSantis' bunged campaign launch with Elon Musk the “hashtag DeSaster” and said he had a “sort of nasally and effeminate … voice”.

DeSantis is a clear second to Trump in polling but lags by more than 30 points in most polling averages.

