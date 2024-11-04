In the final days of campaigning for the US presidential election, with all the talk that every vote matters, it’s probably best you don’t do what Donald Trump backer Herschel Walker did and encourage people to vote for a different candidate altogether.

Walker, a former American football player turned failed Republican Senate candidate, was speaking in Macon, Georgia on Sunday when he made the blunder, telling Trump supporters it was “time for it to stop”.

“It stops on Tuesday, when we get to the polls. We vote for my friend and your friend, Donald Trump Jr.

“Donald Trump. Jonald J. Trump,” he said.

Of course, Donald Trump Jr is one of Trump’s five children – alongside Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron – and very much isn’t running for the position of president of the United States.

Unsurprisingly, both Walker’s endorsement of Trump Jr and his creation of a new individual named “Jonald” were met with ridicule on social media:

And that wasn’t the only moment from the Trump rally involving Walker which circulated on Twitter/X at the weekend, as Trump himself floated the idea of the ex-sportsman playing a key role in his new administration should he secure a second term in Tuesday’s election.

“We will build a missile defence shield, all made in the USA, wrapped around our country, to defend ourselves and our country.

“We’ll put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker,” he said.

Walker isn’t the only name considered for a bizarre appointment if Trump returns to the White House, as the Republican has also expressed his desire to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr – the nephew of ex-president John F. Kennedy who initially ran for president this year before dropping out and backing Trump – in charge of “health and women’s health”.

Kennedy Jr is a staunch anti-vaxxer, what with him being the chair of Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit which talks about “toxic exposure” and pushes the debunked conspiracy that vaccines cause autism by claiming “the childhood vaccine schedule has everything to do with the autism epidemic”.

He has also said he would sign a federal cap on abortion at 15 weeks.

Democratic candidate and Trump’s electoral rival Kamala Harris issued just one word in response to reports that her opponent was considering Kennedy Jr for such an important role: “No.”

