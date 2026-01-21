US president Donald Trump marked a whole year since being inaugurated on Tuesday, celebrating with a bizarre White House briefing which resulted in his former press secretary calling on Congress to intervene.

Stephanie Grisham, who served in the position during Trump’s first term (after Sarah Huckabee Sanders and before Kayleigh McEnany), took to X/Twitter and wrote: “This presser is bizarre even for him.

“It’s all the usual rambling, off-topic tales, half-truths, lies, ‘I’ve fixed everything – no one has ever seen anything like it’ stuff… but it’s low-energy & feels like he’s… mentally slipping.

“Congress – plz [sic] wake up. Plz. #EmperorHasNoClothes.”

Commentator Brian Allen reacted to the post by saying Grisham had “sounded the alarm” and that it was “coming from inside the building”:

Dave Cavell, former head speechwriter for former vice president Kamala Harris, tweeted: “Write the books! Cover this wall to wall!”:

And journalist and commentator Sue O’Connell asked the rhetorical question: “Who did Stephanie Grisham work for before? Can’t put my finger on it…”:

And the ex-press secretary’s comments have angered Trump supporters, with Katie Miller – wife to homeland security adviser Stephen Miller – clapping back in a quote tweet saying: “It’s more press conferences than you ever gave”:

Grisham’s tweet came a day after Dr Jonathan Reiner - cardiologist to the late, former vice president Dick Cheney - shared a similar message about Trump’s health, referencing the president’s letter to Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“This letter, and the fact that the president directed that it be distributed to other European countries, should trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness,” he tweeted.

