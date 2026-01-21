In comments which are quite literally out of this world, Fox News host Jesse Watters has expressed support for the US taking over Greenland (a territory belonging to Denmark) by claiming America owns the moon – and we wish we were joking.

Speaking on The Five on Tuesday – the same day Donald Trump held a lengthy press briefing in the White House to mark a year since his inauguration and brag about his administration’s achievements – Watters said: “We have to secure Greenland. It will happen.

“The United States always secures our interests – economically, militarily, either by force or purchase. The Louisiana purchase, Alaska, the Philippines. We even got the Marshall Islands after World War Two.”

The Marshall Islands are actually “an independent nation with free association with the US”, per the US National Park Service.

Watters continued: “We got the moon. I think we own it - I know we own it.

“And when the world changes, we change. So globalism is dead, we have to protect our own supply lines, we have to protect ourselves from missiles coming in from China, and we’re going to do it whether we like it or not.”

It should hopefully go without saying that the US does not own the moon, what with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty stating outer space is “the province of all mankind” and “is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty”.

And so, Watters’ claim has since raised eyebrows on X/Twitter:

One account shared a still from the 2010 animated film Despicable Me, referencing the main character Gru’s plan to steal the moon:

Another tweeted: “We don’t own the moon, you idiot!”:

Embarrassing, really…

