Trump floats ICE rebrand in yet another bizarre social media poll

US president Donald Trump is continuing to survey his supporter base on social media, after asking followers on Truth Social on Saturday whether Democrats should be referred to as ‘Dumocrats’ or ‘Dumbocrats’ – a question he described as “very important”.

Now, in his latest poll – shared on both X/Twitter and Truth Social later the same day – the 80-year-old asked if agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ‘ICE’) should be referred to as ‘NICE’ agents, with the word ‘National’ placed at the start of the agency’s name.

He wrote: “ICE has been abused by the Fake News Media at levels never seen before. They are Great Patriots who work hard, and do a fantastic job in a very hostile environment.

“Much of this hostility is caused by the Dumocrats and the Fake News.”

ICE was met with widespread condemnation at the start of the year when 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by an agent in Minneapolis.

Trump continued: “The concept I have had for quite some time — A strong feeling that the name of these Patriots, ‘ICE,’ should be changed to, ‘NICE,’ in that it will totally discombobulate Crooked, Dishonest, and Unpatriotic Reporters and Journalists.

“For them to say, ‘We went to a NICE Facility today,’ as opposed to ‘ICE’ or, ‘NICE Agents have deported a Violent Drug Dealer,’ they won’t be able to handle it, they will go totally crazy!

“All it means is adding an ‘N’ (‘National’) to ‘ICE (‘Immigration and Customs Enforcement’) — A much more prestigious name.

“Everyone loves it, but I have been told by the legendary Tom Homan [White House border czar] that the Agents do not love it as much as the other population. Who thinks that we should add an ‘N’ to change the name of ‘ICE’ to ‘NICE?’”

Yes, he really asked that, and X/Twitter users weren’t impressed.

Republicans Against Trump replied: “Once again, laser-focused on what truly matters. Resign!”:

The Larry the Cat X/Twitter account tweeted: “Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz again, but Slumpy Trumpy is focussed on the important things…”:

“I was going to make a joke about this. But I’m not sure I can top the fact he’s spending his time on this crap,” wrote Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the centre-right news outlet The Dispatch:

And Jeff Timmer, a senior advisor for The Lincoln Project, commented: “Wow. He’s nuts”:

At the time of writing, more than 481,500 accounts have voted on the X/Twitter poll, with ‘NICE Agents’ having 62.5 per cent of the vote and ‘ICE Agents’ on 37.5 per cent.

Over 86,000 votes have been cast on Truth Social.

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