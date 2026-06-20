Trump ridiculed as he attacks ‘radical left’ over Reflecting Pool ‘vandalism’

US president Donald Trump’s renovations to government buildings and landmarks are continuing to spark controversy. After coming under fire for the demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make way for a new ballroom, and erecting a stage on the building’s South Lawn for a UFC event last week, the Trump administration is now facing criticism after attempts to improve the Reflecting Pool haven’t gone swimmingly (pun very much intended).

The 80-year-old Republican’s $14 million project to resurface the 2,000-foot pool, in order to make the water appear an “American flag blue”, has already made headlines after algae was spotted and turned the pool an unpleasant green – and now dark blue sealant is starting to peel from its bottom.

Unsurprisingly, Trump isn’t happy about all of this, and took to Truth Social on Friday to rant about what he called “vandalism” at the pool.

He wrote: “We’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.

“Just three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed.

“No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work … The algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week.

“It’s a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocrats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so. Law Enforcement are actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon.”

And the sorry saga has since seen X/Twitter users poke fun at Trump’s latest tantrum:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz wrote: “It’s hilarious watching MAGA insist the Reflecting Pool was sabotaged instead of admitting Trump’s renovation project was a s***ty job”:

Writer Jim Stewartson said: “#AlgaeGate has reached its inevitable apogee”:

“LMFAO this is just sad,” tweeted one user:

And podcaster and political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, said: “He’s gonna throw a tarp over the reflecting pool next. Just watch”:

What a – or should that be ‘water’ – mess…

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