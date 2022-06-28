One of the most stunning revelations from the January 6th hearings occurred on Tuesday's session when Donald Trump's former aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave evidence to the committee.
In a stunning moment, Hutchinson revealed that when she returned to the White House after Trump's rally on January 6th, she was told that during his journey back Trump became 'irate' when he was told he couldn't go to the Capitol building where the riot had already broken out.
Hutchinson said that Trump's deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato told her "did you hear what happened in the f**king beast?" The Beast is the official security guard assigned to the president of the United States.
Hutchinson added that the secret service told Trump that he couldn't go to the Capitol as it wasn't safe. Trump didn't like this.
"The president had a very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," she said.
She continued: "Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing. The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato recounted this story to me, he motioned toward his clavicles."
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
This, quite frankly unbelievable bit of news has left people stunned with many people saying things of a similar nature.
\u201cHoly fucking shit.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1656439333
\u201c\u201cSir, get your hands off of the steering wheel.\u201d\u201d— Joe Scarborough (@Joe Scarborough) 1656438964
\u201cI think this is a sensible originalist take\u201d— George Conway\ud83c\udf3b (@George Conway\ud83c\udf3b) 1656440718
\u201cIf you were president and you had one opportunity to say "I'm the fucking president" and get what you wanted, what would you use it on?\n\nMe? I'd use it to ask to be able to take batting practice at Wrigley Field\u201d— Parker Molloy (@Parker Molloy) 1656440700
\u201cTrump was told to take his hand "off the steering wheel" and even lunged for a Secret Service agent's neck.\n\nThis testimony from Hutchinson is WILD. \n\n#January6thHearings\u201d— Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1656438963
\u201cOMG!\n\nCassidy Hutchinson testifies that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine to force them to go to the Capitol after his Jan. 6 speech.\u201d— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1656439441
\u201cThis is insane: Hutchinson testifies that Trump put his hand on the steering wheel and tried to steer it to the Capitol \n\n\u201cI\u2019m the effing president!\u201d\u201d— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1656439243
\u201c83/ "I\u2019M THE FUCKING PRESIDENT! TAKE ME UP TO THE CAPITOL NOW!" Trump yelled at the Secret Service *and tried to grab the steering wheel* and then *physically attacked the Secret Service* to try to stop them from taking him to the White House.\n\nI *swear* I am not making this up.\u201d— Seth Abramson (@Seth Abramson) 1656438134
The Daily Show's reaction might be the best though.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.