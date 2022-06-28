One of the most stunning revelations from the January 6th hearings occurred on Tuesday's session when Donald Trump's former aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave evidence to the committee.

In a stunning moment, Hutchinson revealed that when she returned to the White House after Trump's rally on January 6th, she was told that during his journey back Trump became 'irate' when he was told he couldn't go to the Capitol building where the riot had already broken out.

Hutchinson said that Trump's deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato told her "did you hear what happened in the f**king beast?" The Beast is the official security guard assigned to the president of the United States.

Hutchinson added that the secret service told Trump that he couldn't go to the Capitol as it wasn't safe. Trump didn't like this.

"The president had a very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," she said.

She continued: "Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing. The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato recounted this story to me, he motioned toward his clavicles."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This, quite frankly unbelievable bit of news has left people stunned with many people saying things of a similar nature.





































The Daily Show's reaction might be the best though.









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.