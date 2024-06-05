50 Cent declares 'world is over' as Trump receives millions following guilty verdict

50 Cent has hit out at Donald Trump, declaring that the ‘world is almost over’ as Trump received millions from his supporters after being found guilty of 34 felonies.

Trump was found guilty on all charges that were brought against him in a criminal hush money trial. He is now the first president in US history to have a criminal record. A sentence will be delivered on July 11, when he is expected to make an appeal.

He has reportedly raised $200m since being found guilty, with his son Eric Trump appearing on Fox News and stating that the information came from his wife, Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair. The number is said to be partly made up of $70m in small-donor fundraising.

Getty Images

Since then, 50 Cent has taken to social media to share a screenshot of a news story featuring the headline: "BREAKING: Trump campaign has received over $200 million in total donations since the guilty verdict in New York."

The rapper, real name Curtis Jackson III, captioned the post: “SMH don't worry the world's almost over just enjoy the moment and be happy.”

Speaking to reporters after being found guilty outside the courtroom in Manhattan Supreme Court, Trump told reporters: "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. I'm a very innocent man. And it’s OK, I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now."

Trump then went on to reference the forthcoming US election in November, where he can still run for president despite his conviction, saying: "The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people. They know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings