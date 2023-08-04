Anderson Cooper points out the hypocrisy of Trump's criticism of Washington DC

CNN's Anderson Cooper didn't hold back in pointing out Donald Trump's hypocrisy after the former president criticised Washington DC whilst he was there being arraigned.

Before flying to New Jersey, Trump gave some brief remarks to press at Reagan International Airport after appearing in court pleading not guilty to federal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. His charges include conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Speaking to press he said: "This is a sad day for America and it was also very sad driving through Washington DC, and seeing the filth and decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It's a very sad thing to see it.

"When you look at what's happening, this is a perfection of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very, substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can't beat 'em, you persecute 'em or you prosecute 'em. We can't let this happen in America"

However, Cooper had an abrupt but poignant response for the former president, pointing to the January 6 2021 Capitol riot, which was encouraged by Trump after he riled them up earlier that day, telling the crowd to "show strength". As well as hammering the phrase "stop the steal" since the 2020 election results were announced.

Speaking of the 76-year-old's remarks, Cooper said: "We should point out that when the former president left office and left Washington DC, the city was on lockdown because of the attack on January 6th. That is the city he left behind."

The news anchor clearly has little patience for Trump's comments.

