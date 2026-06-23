Trump accused of having no idea what the executive order he was signing was

The concerning moment Donald Trump proved he had no idea what the executive order he was signing was for has got everyone saying the same thing.

During an event at the White House on Monday (22 June), president Trump signed two executive orders from his Oval Office desk related to quantum computing – not that he appeared to show an understanding of that.

In a video shared online, Trump read from a piece of paper and explained, “we’re going to be investing in American quantum leadership like never before to stay ahead of the pack. We’re way ahead right now, we’ll keep it that way”.

But when it came to explaining the second executive order, things got trickier. “The second order I’m signing directs federal agency to transition to what is called quantum... cryptography. Does anybody know what that is?”

Trump’s clear lack of basic knowledge on the subject left people making the same point.

“If Joe Biden said he didn't know what he was signing in the Oval Office I think every right wing pundit would have botox melting off their face from the rage,” someone argued.

Another posed: “Which is worse – Biden signing executive orders that he could explain with the autopen, or Trump signing by hand orders he clearly doesn’t understand?”

Someone else argued: “Remember one of the persistent Joe Biden Old attacks was that he had no clue what was in the orders he was signing....

“Naturally.”

“Republican scream bloody murder about Joe Biden supposedly using an autopen, meanwhile, Trump admits on camera that he doesn’t know what he’s signing,” another pointed out.

Another suggested: “So, basically this is Trump doing an autopen.”

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