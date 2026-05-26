The difference between Trump and Obama’s Memorial Day posts has got people angry

Donald Trump’s Memorial Day this year proved far more eventful than most, after appearing to fall asleep during the ceremony and being criticised for posting a divisive message on Truth Social.

Trump used Memorial Day to hit out at “Dumocrats” and foes within the Republican party, during the holiday which commemorates US military personnel who have died while serving in the Armed Forces.

Taking to Truth Social, the president wrote: “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all!”

Trump followed that with a post claiming the “Dumocrats” have “BAD POLICY AND BAD CANDIDATES. Other than that, they are doing quite well!”

Trump's only reference to troops from the multiple posts was his mention of “ultimate sacrifice”.

On the other hand, Obama posted a picture of himself paying tribute to the fallen, adding the message: "On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women in uniform who gave their lives for this country that we love.

"It is a debt we can never fully repay, but we must never stop trying. I’ll always be grateful to our fallen heroes and their families, whose sacrifice reminds us of what it means to live for something greater than ourselves."

The responses soon came in, with commentator Alex Cole writing: "A much better message than what the current president gave."

Another said: "This is what real presidents say on Memorial Day.

One more wrote: "I never thought I would be grateful for a President who recognizes something as non controversial as paying tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. But I cherish every normal moment that President Obama can provide since Trump took office."

Many others took issue with Trump's post, with journalist Aaron Rupar posting a clip and writing: "Fox News reads Trump's disgraceful Memorial Day post as though it's a normal presidential message."

Another posted messages from Trump and Obama side-by-side and wrote: "The difference between CLASS and TRASH!"

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