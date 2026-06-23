Trump dodges Reflecting Pool cost question in the pettiest way possible

US president Donald Trump dodged questioning around the astronomical cost of the reflecting pool renovations in the most petty way imaginable.

For some reason, the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington D.C., has become a hyperfixation for Trump, and, in some ways, it’s becoming a metaphor for his chaotic presidency.

Trump’s mission to turn the pool “American flag blue” for the country’s 250th birthday has been rather calamitous, with the no-bid contract to paint the bottom of the pool almost immediately peeling away and algae blooming in the water.

He has now attempted to blame the problems on “vandals” and even suggested that someone has cut a 300-foot-long gash in the pool lining, despite there being zero evidence of this.

One reporter asked Trump about the astronomical cost of the renovations, pointing out: “You said you had a guy who was going to do [the renovations] in a week for about a million dollars. It’s been two months and $16.5 million.”

Rather than actually explain himself, Trump’s response left everyone baffled.

“OK, ready? Barack Hussein Obama. Have you ever heard of him? He spent two years, and over $100 million dollars on trying to fix it. Do you know what happened to it? It never even opened,” Trump claimed, citing a figure that FactCheck.org reports is grossly exaggerated.

“OBAMA NOW??? HE’S F**KING BLAMING OBAMA NOW????” one outraged viewer wrote.

Another wrote: “The sad grampa at the end of the bar, yelling at people over the jukebox while the bartender pretends not to hear him.”

Others pointed out Trump’s refusal to address his predecessor as President Obama.

Another said: “Man he is really racing through all the greatest hits on this one isn’t he?”

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