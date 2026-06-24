Trump criticised over ‘weird’ and ‘embarrassing’ weightlifting impression once again

Donald Trump has been slammed over a bizarre moment in a speech which has been called “weird” and “embarrassing”.

The president was appearing in front of crowds at a Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in the Pennsylvania swing district of Lehigh Valley on Tuesday (June 25).

Trump tried to claim cost of living was coming down during the long address, speaking about the price of oil, saying: “That oil is going to come charging down. And with oil comes everything else.”

However, one of the most noteworthy parts of the speech saw the 80-year-old launch into a bizarre digression about trans women weightlifters, pretending to lift weights himself.

This is similar to something we’ve seen before from Trump. The president has performed an impression of a weightlifter several times now – in 2022 , 2023 and back in January and May .

Speaking to the crowd, Trump said: "You know the weightlifter where he goes up and the record stood for years and years, years. And this young lady, she’s trying out for the Olympics and she’s going to do it…

"But she said her parents are right there in the front, and they’re so proud. The father’s not so proud because he knows she’s not going to do it. Because she’s a woman. It’s a lot of weight. The mother, though, is screaming, 'Darling, I love you. Do it.'

"And she gets over the weights and she stares... and the mother’s screaming, 'Darling, I love you, Tarik.' The father’s looking, saying she has no chance. And she’s like this, you see. Ah, drops him, and she’s devastated for the rest of her life. And then a guy comes along who transitioned."

The moment sparked a great deal of criticism on social media.

"Please show me one world leader who has ever behaved like this on TV.

"He is a bloody embarrassment," one wrote.

"Trump did that weird thing again," a post from the Clash Report account read.









The Headquarters account wrote: "Trump, 80, moans on live television."





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