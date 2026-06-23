Former Donald Trump ally Tucker Carlson explained why he no longer supports the Republican Party, labelling it “immoral”.

Carlson, a conservative political commentator who was once a Fox News host, has had a change of heart recently when it comes to politics. In a remarkable departure from his support for Trump that once saw him give a speech at one of his 2024 campaign rallies, Carlson has since withdrawn his support in a major way, having been critical of the US’ attachment with Israel .

Speaking on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast, Carlson said that, today, there is “no chance” he would support the Republican Party that has Trump at the helm.

“I would not support the Republican Party, there’s no chance I would support the Republican Party. I’m not going to support the Democratic Party, I don’t know what I’m going to do. But at this point, how could I, or any American voter, support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States? That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens? It’s not possible to vote for people like that and I’m not going to,” Carlson explained.

“I’ve voted Republican my entire life… I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, I mean a very consistent defender, but there is no defending this because it’s immoral and it’s exactly the opposite of what a political party in a democracy is charged with doing, which is representing its own voters, its own citizens, its own nation, and they’re not doing that so, no, I’m out. And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

“Do you know how trash your administration has to be to lose one of your heaviest hitter[s],” someone argued.

Another wrote: “Got a point!”

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