Joe Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of infamous 'bleach Covid remedy' comment

Joe Biden has been having fun by reminding people of Donald Trump’s most embarrassing moments, this time revisiting the time he suggested people could inject themselves with bleach during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four years ago, on April 23, 2020, Trump infamously alluded to injecting disinfectant in the blood to prevent Covid , saying: “I see the disinfectant, which knocks it out in a minute … is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside, almost a cleaning.”

Referencing the infamous moment, Biden wrote on Twitter/X: “Don’t inject bleach. And don’t vote for the guy who told you to inject bleach.”

It’s not the first time that the President has trolled Trump over the comments. Speaking during a campaign event last week, Biden said: “Remember when he told us, literally, inject bleach? Bless me, Father.”

Trump's suggestion back in 2020 came after he met with DHS scientists who were exploring the impact of disinfection and sunlight on children's playgrounds in the hopes more children could go outside to play during the early days of the pandemic.

However, Trump and scientists decided to continue their conversation in front of the cameras, leading to the statement which Trump later claimed was a joke.

White House doctor, Dr. Deborah Birx, previously revealed how she responded after Trump alluded to injecting disinfectant during a press conference.

It comes as President Biden got emotional talking about the military service of his family members as well as Trump's belittling remarks about service members.

"They asked [Trump] to go visit American gravesites. He said, 'No.' He wouldn't do it. Because they were all 'suckers' and 'losers'," Biden told a crowd of union workers. "I'm not making that up. The staff who were with him acknowledge it today. Suckers and losers."

