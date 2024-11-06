Dana White shouts out controversial streamer Adin Ross in Donald Trump victory speech

Of all the unexpected things playing out this time round, one thing people definitely didn’t see coming during the US election 2024 was controversial streamer and content creator Adin Ross being shouted out in a Donald Trump victory speech.

This is an election like no other, and unprecedented things are already taking place as Trump appears to have beaten Kamala Harris.

Trump, who will become the first convicted felon in the White House, was joined on stage in Florida with his family and celebrity endorsers such as Dana White early on Wednesday morning (November 6).

White praised Joe Rogan, Ross and others including the NELK Boys and comedian Theo Von.

White said: “Nobody deserves this more than him, and nobody deserves this more than his family does. This is what happens when the machine comes after you, what you’ve seen over the last several years. This is what it looks like.

“You couldn’t stop him. He keeps going forward. He doesn’t quit. He’s the most resilient, hardworking man I’ve ever met in my life. His family are incredible people. This is karma, ladies and gentlemen. He deserves this. They deserve it as a family.”

White finished by saying: “I want to thank some people. Real quick. I want to thank the NELK Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With The Boys. And last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan.”

Earlier this year, Ross welcomed Trump to take part in a live stream . Ross wore a MAGA hat throughout and spoke to Trump live on Kick at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ross claims to have more than a million followers on Kick. He previously platformed white supremacist Nick Fuentes and has spoken to Andrew Tate live on stream before - he even inadvertently led to Tate being arrested earlier this year, later apologising for doing so.

During the stream, Ross gifted Trump a Rolex watch and a Cybertruck, which had been wrapped with an image of Trump taken after the assassination attempt made on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania last month.

