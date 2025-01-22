Trump’s first day: Four lawsuits over Elon Musk’s DOGE within minutes

It's been two days since Donald Trump was sworn in as the US president the second time around, with his inauguration filled with bizarre moments that kept people talking.

However, little-known activity behind the scenes has reportedly landed the new president with four lawsuits off the back of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

A 30-page complaint from the public interest law firm National Security Counselors, obtained by The Washington Post, claimed Musk's nongovernmental DOGE panel violates the 1972 law mandating that advisory committees to the executive branch adhere to specific regulations regarding disclosure, hiring, and other operational practices.

"DOGE is not exempted from FACA’s requirements," the lawsuit from Kel McClanahan, executive director of National Security Counselors, reportedly read. "All meetings of DOGE, including those conducted through an electronic medium, must be open to the public."

The publication reported that DOGE was sued minutes after Trump's inauguration.

Following that, a second legal challenge was filed by Public Citizen, the State Democracy Defenders Fund, and the American Federation of Government Employees, raising similar concerns about the panel's compliance with regulations.

A third lawsuit, brought by the groups Democracy Forward, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, also contended that DOGE, as a body offering advice to the government, must adhere to the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA).

However, the lawsuits face a potential complication due to an executive order from Trump, which designated DOGE as operating within the US government. This could exempt the panel from FACA rules, as it would no longer be considered a federal advisory committee.

At the same time, a fourth lawsuit has been filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, also directed at DOGE, but with a different focus. Rather than challenging the panel’s status, this lawsuit is aimed at obtaining public records related to how those claiming to represent DOGE have engaged with the White House since the transition began in November.

