Donald Trump shares ominous prediction in final campaign rally push

The polls have opened in some parts of America as millions of people will vote to decide on who they want to become the new President of the United States.

November 4 marked the last day of campaigning by Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, with the latter holding four different rallies across the final day.

Trump stopped at Raleigh in North Carolina where he made an ominous prediction of what would happen if he was to be elected.

As reported by Huffington Post, Trump said: "After all we've been through together, we stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history.

“With your help we will restore America's promise and we will take back the nation that we all love so much. We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God.

"Never, ever surrender. Together we will fight, fight, fight, and will win, win, win. November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country."

Trump was 40 minutes later than his scheduled start time following reports of a lower than expected turnout.

During the speech, the Republican candidate also went off script, realising the rally would be his very last in the state.

"Think of this: I won't be doing this anymore with North Carolina," he said. "And I won’t be doing this anymore with - after today, this is, I'm just thinking this, I'm going through this, that this will be our final moment."

"But the really, the more exciting moment is going to begin."

Trump has previously said he would not run for President again if he loses the 2024 election.

