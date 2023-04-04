What will happen when Donald Trump is arrested today?

Donald Trump will be arrested today (April 4) after becoming the first current or former US president to face a criminal indictment.

A lawyer for Trump said last week that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving money paid to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

The 76-year-old arrived in New York on Monday after flying in from Florida on Monday. He stayed overnight at Trump Tower.

A spokesperson for the New York Court said that Trump’s arraignment will begin at 2pm local time on Tuesday (7pm BST).

Trump is expected to turn himself in accompanied by a team of Secret Service agents on Tuesday.

What can people expect from the proceedings? First of all, there will definitely be a Trump mugshot. However, Trump’s team have stated that he will not be handcuffed.

He also may avoid the "perp walk" in front of the gathered media outside court if he’s granted a private entrance to the lower Manhattan courthouse.

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

When he arrives, Trump will have his fingerprints taken before being read his “Miranda" rights, which reminds him of his right to remain silent and the right to have an attorney present.

Afterwards, Trump is expected to fly back to Florida after being released on bail.

If Trump were to be convicted of a misdemeanour, the result would be a fine. However, if the conviction was on a felony charge, he could face a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Some are also wondering what would happen to his potential 2024 bid for presidency, and this is where it gets pretty interesting.

Currently, there are no restrictions in the US Constitution preventing anyone indicted or convicted of a crime, or even currently serving time, from running for or winning the presidency. Even if he were tried and convicted, Trump could hypothetically still run the entirety of his presidential campaign from a prison cell.

However, if conviction on state charges were to occur alongside a Trump election victory, it would likely lead to a legal fight to determine whether there was a way for Trump to avoid serving time. If Trump was unable to avoid that outcome, it would almost certainly lead to his impeachment or removal via the 25th Amendment, which allows the Cabinet to remove a president who is unable to perform their duties.

