Donald Trump is already begging fans for cash following indictment

Donald Trump has released a video message to his supporters begging them for money following his indictment.

In the clip filmed before he began his venture to Manhattan to face the music, the former president described how they'd be repaying favours to him by donating.

"If you’re doing well because all the things I’ve done have brought you wealth and prosperity .. it would be really great if you can contribute", he said in a video.

"Show the left that nothing can destroy the greatest political movement."

