Trade tariffs continue to be a hot topic for US president Donald Trump, but when he tried to play the blame game it ultimately backfired after social media users pointed out an important fact relating to the situation.

During a White House press conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday (February 24), Trump was asked about trade between the US and neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada.

As ever, Trump made his feelings on the matter pretty clear.

"I mean who can blame if they made these great deals with the United States, took advantage of the United States on manufacturing, on just about everything - every aspect that you could imagine they took advantage of," he said.

"I look at some of these agreements and I say who would ever sign a thing like this. The tariffs will go forward, yes. We’ll make up a lot of territory. Our country will be liquid and rich again."

However, people on social media were quick to pull up the receipts as they highlighted the fact that it was Trump who renegotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) during his first term in office.

Even the community notes underneath the clip read: "President Donald Trump signed USMCA, a thing like this specifically addressing trade with Mexico and Canada, in 2020," along with a link to the press release announcing the trade deal.

'"Who would ever sign a thing like this?” -the guy who signed the thing,' one person shared.





Another person wrote: "what to do you mean 'who would ever sign a thing like this' YOU'RE THE ONE WHO SIGNED THIS."









"You literally renegotiated NAFTA! You signed 'a thing like this,'" a third person replied.

A fourth person commented: "The community notes chuckle."





Someone else shared: "Propose and sign an agreement >5 years later > 'Who would ever sign an agreement like this?'" along with a clip from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.





"He was literally president when he signed the USMCA act (The replacement for NAFTA). Who is he referring to when he says America did a bad trade deal with them?" one X, formerly Twitter user asked.

It makes a great meme format for all of us in denial about something.

Elsewhere, Trump posts horrifying AI video of what he hopes ‘Gaza will look like in 2025’, and Trump gold card: Everything you need to know.

