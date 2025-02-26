If you're wondering what Gaza looks like right now, it's definitely not the scene depicted in an AI-generated video shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social.

The war-ravaged territory currently has little left standing, but the US president is already envisioning how it "could" look by the end of 2025 under his rule.

In the video, a skyscraper-laden skyline towers over a built-up city much like Dubai, as people party on the golden beaches and yachts line the coast.

A giant golden statue of Donald Trump has been erected in the centre, and 'Trump Gaza' is emblazoned on every building.

Trump himself even stars in the video, as he's seen not only dancing with a belly dancer in a club, but sunbathing with cocktails on the beach alongside Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump posts horrifying AI video of what he hopes ‘Gaza will look like in 2025’ Truth Social/Getty

Elon Musk also makes an appearance, eating hummus and flatbread, before throwing wads of cash into the air on the beach.

"Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza's finally here", the lyrics playing in the background sing.

"Trump Gaza's shining bright, golden future, a brand new life.

"Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."

The 78-year-old captioned the video: "Gaza 2025... What's Next?"

But that's not the reality for Gaza right now - As of 25 February 2025, it's thought over 50,000 people – 48,000 of which are Palestinian and 1,700 Israeli have been killed in the war, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

"Oh I think they’d love to leave Gaza if they had an option," said Trump during a recent press conference with Netanyahu. "Right now they don’t have an option. What are they going to do? They have to go back to Gaza.

"I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy. You look over the decades, it’s all death in Gaza. This has been happening for years. It’s all death.

"If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza."

People online aren't convinced by the kitsch video either.

"I don't think that's funny or cool. Sorry. Am I missing something??? I hope it's a joke a bad joke..", one person commented underneath.

"Can we transform our US cities to look like this 2025 vision first?", another added.

Pressure's on, Trump.

