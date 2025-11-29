Trump claims he’s a ‘looks person’ - and everyone has the same response

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday, Trump said: “As you know, we’ve ordered a lot of Coast Guard cutters. Brand-new, beautiful, the best machines in the world.

“The fastest, the best, the best manoeuvrability, they tell me. I said, ‘how’s the speed and the manoeuvrability?’

“I’m a looks person. I wanted the hull to be perfect – I sort of redesigned the hull a little bit, the hulls – but we ordered a lot.”

Except, social media users were quick to point out that his experience when it comes to “looks” is questionable:

“What kind of look is this,” asked one X/Twitter user, attaching a photo where an orange tint on Trump’s face is clearly visible:

Another commented: “Donald Trump looks like he’s been rode hard and put out wet”:

That’s an idiom concerning equestrians, by the way – get your mind out of the gutter.

And then there’s his experience with “looks” when it comes to gold-plated items:

Another wrote: “When he says he resigned the hulls he means he put some of that fake gold s*** all over it like he did in the Oval Office”:

Oops.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.