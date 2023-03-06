Trump lied once every four minutes in his CPAC speech, analysis shows

Donald Trump had a lot to say at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend.

In his, roughly, hour and 45-minute speech, Trump managed to speak on topics like crime, protesting, the police, monuments, Russia, Ukraine, the Nord Stream I and II, Joe Biden, the economy, elections, immigration, and more.

And apparently, a lot of what he said was somewhat untrue.

Analyses from CNN and the New York Times indicate Trump exaggerated and sometimes outright lied while boasting about his administration’s accomplishments as well as speaking about current events.

Addressing crime in New York City, Trump said Manhattan was experiencing killings “at a number like nobody’s ever seen” which is not true. Murders in Manhattan are at their lowest level since 2019, according to the New York Polie Department.

Trump exaggerated that NATO spent “$3 billion” on their new headquarters building in Belgium. The actual amount was $1.3 billion.

Since the former president is running for office, again, he revisited some of his accomplishments to remind potential voters what he could do should they re-elect him.

However, it seems Trump exaggerated some of those accomplishments.

The former president boasted about finishing the border wall, which he promised to build in his first presidential campaign. But this is not true as the wall was never finished.

Trump said, “NATO wouldn’t even exist if I didn’t get them to pay up” when speaking about how he secured additional funding for NATO. But that is "nonsense" as CNN reported.



Trump claimed he had “the greatest job history of any president” which is false. Bill Clinton holds that record.

The former president exaggerated that “nobody ever heard of Nord Stream 2 until I came along." Which, of course, is not true.

Once again, Trump also claimed he won the 2020 election "by a lot." All investigations and evidence involving the 2020 election have found there was no mass voter fraud committed and Biden won fairly.

These are only just a few examples of the misleading, false, or exaggerated statements Trump made.

