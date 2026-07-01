Donald Trump’s crypto earnings are astronomical – and critics are furious

It’s been revealed that President Donald Trump generated nearly $1.2 billion from his cryptocurrency businesses last year.

Trump disclosed over $500 million in earnings from World Liberty Financial crypto venture, including “governance tokens,” according to an Office of Government Ethics filing, while another firm, CIC Digital LLC, brought in more than $600 million from sales of Trump-branded “meme” coins featuring his image.

Both the tokens and the coins have plunged in value since the sales.

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.

The news comes after Trump has been criticised for using the fights at UFC Freedom 250 to promote his cryptocurrency .

Live coverage of the event on Paramount+ revealed that fighters would be paid a $250,000 performance fee in USD1 – a cryptocurrency issued by the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial – and California governor Gavin Newsom was among those who called out Trump’s self-promotion through Freedom 250 at the time.

After Trump’s cryptocurrency earnings were disclosed this week, the president came in for scathing criticism online.

Adam Mockler was one commentator who criticised Trump, speaking on CNN and saying: “Trump is the most corrupt president in American history... He leveraged the hype of his inauguration to the day before announce a cryptocurrency named Trump coin.

“But that wasn't enough because then he announced Melania coin."









On social media, people shared their anger. One wrote: "its completely underated how this is the most openly corrupt administrations in the entirety of human history [sic]."





"They made Jimmy Carter sell his peanut farm," another wrote.





Commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: "Hey, but he didn’t take his presidential salary so it’s fine."

When approached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said: “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest. President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans. All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people – and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade.”

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