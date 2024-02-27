Donald Trump's eye-watering amount of debt tracked by new website

The amount of debt Donald Trump is racking up is now being tracked by a new website and the figures are absolutely staggering.

The controversial former US President is no stranger to the headlines, and has recently been making them thanks to the incredible amount of money he now owes to various people who have taken him to court over his actions.

New York attorney Letitia James brought a civil fraud case against Donald Trump, which she won after he was deemed to have lied about his wealth. On 16 February, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties – with interest added, the total has increased to $455 million.

Trump also lost a defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll who claims he sexually abused her. The jury ordered Trump must pay Carroll $83.3m in compensation and damages.

With all his debts racking up, a website called Donald Trump’s Debt: Live Counter is keeping tabs on how much the disgraced ex-president owes.

It was created by Johnny Palmadessa – a digital and democratic strategist based in Pennsylvania in the United States.

The figure is increasing each second thanks to the interest. At the time of writing, it stands just over $465,028,000.

The website also features a game that gives people statements about Trump and asks them to answer whether they are true or false. One statement reads, “Donald Trump was good friends with Jeffrey Epstein”. Another said, “Donald Trump was indicted four times and faces ninety-one charges.”

In a post on Threads, Palmadessa confirmed its validity, explaining: “It is the only website actively being monitored by an accountant to ensure accuracy.”

